Bears HC candidate profile: Get to know Dan Quinn

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy after four years, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of head coach candidates that they’ve interviewed, including Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who interviewed last week.

Let’s take a look at what Quinn brings to the table in our Bears head coach candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: Defensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys (2021-Present)

Age: 51

Hometown: Morristown, NJ

College: Salisbury

Experience

Defensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys (2021-Present)

Head coach, Atlanta Falcons (2015-20)

Defensive coordinator, Seattle Seahawks (2013-14)

Defensive coordinator/defensive line coach, Florida (2011-12)

Assistant head coach/defensive line coach, Seattle Seahawks (2009-10)

Defensive line coach, New York Jets (2007-08)

Defensive line coach, Miami Dolphins (2005-06)

Defensive line coach, San Francisco 49ers (2003-04)

Defensive quality control coach, San Francisco 49ers (2001-02)

Analysis

Quinn has arguably the most impressive resume among head coaching candidates, which is why he’s a hot candidate this cycle. Quinn has extensive experience ranging from defensive line coach to defensive coordinator to head coach at both the NFL and college levels.

Quinn has prior head coaching experience during his six years with the Falcons, where he led Atlanta to a 43-42 record including a Super Bowl appearance in 2016. Obviously blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in the that Super Bowl is one of his biggest blunders, but his defensive resume extends beyond that. Quinn served as defensive coordinator for the Seahawks during a 2013 season where Seattle’s defense rivaled the legendary 1985 Bears defense.

Story continues

After Quinn was fired in 2020, it didn’t take long for the Cowboys to scoop Quinn up as their defensive coordinator. The result was an impressive defensive performance in 2021, where Dallas ranked No. 1 in defensive DVOA and had a league-best 34 takeaways. Now, Quinn is poised to get another opportunity to serve as head coach, where he’ll also be a valuable asset as a defensive mind.

They said it...

“I learned so much from DQ just in terms of allowing the guys to come to work and have fun, have a blast. … He was the first guy that I was really around that embraced that style of environment and that has played a big impact on how we go about our business here with the Green Bay Packers.”

— Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Quinn (via Chicago Tribune)

Bottom line

Quinn is a top coaching candidate, which isn’t a surprise given his impressive resume that includes plenty of defensive success and prior head coaching experience. But Quinn is a highly sought after candidate as he’s expected to be the favorite with the Broncos and has also garnered interest from the Giants and Vikings.

Given the Bears are looking for a leader and not necessarily an offensive-minded head coach, Quinn is someone who has the experience, defensive success and has the connections to assemble an offensive coaching staff that can help develop quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago could certainly do a lot worse than Quinn.

[listicle id=495140]

1

1