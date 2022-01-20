Bears HC candidate profile: Get to know Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy after four years, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of head coach candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who has earned a second interview with the Bears.

Let’s take a look at what Eberflus brings to the table in our Bears head coach candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: Defensive coordinator, Indianapolis Colts (2018-Present)

Age: 51

Hometown: Toledo, OH

College: Toledo

Experience

Defensive coordinator, Indianapolis Colts (2018-Present)

Linebackers coach & passing game coordinator, Dallas Cowboys (2016-17)

Linebackers coach, Dallas Cowboys (2011-15)

Linebackers coach, Cleveland Browns (2009-10)

Defensive coordinator, Missouri (2001-08)

Analysis

Eberflus was expected to be a hot commodity among head coaching vacancies this offseason, which appears to be the case as he’s a finalist for both the Bears and Jaguars jobs. While offensive-minded coaching candidates are more attractive nowadays, that doesn’t mean a defensive-minded guy like Eberflus won’t eventually get an opportunity.

Eberflus was originally brought to Indianapolis by Josh McDaniels, who bowed out of the Colts head coach job in 2018. Eberflus stayed on with Frank Reich, and the rest is history. One of the first things you notice about Eberflus is his success as a defensive coordinator, where he took a Colts defense that ranked 29th in 2017 and turned them into the 11th best defense in his first year.

Eberflus has been praised for his leadership style and being a detail-oriented coach. He’s someone who’s connected well with players and coaches, and is able to cater a defense’s strengths to fit his scheme.

They said it...

“I would fully endorse and support anyone who ever called and asked me about Flus as a man, as a leader and as a coach. He is a worthy candidate. Obviously I don’t want to lose him. But I’m happy for him and support him.”

— Colts HC Frank Reich on Eberflus as head coach candidate (via Indy Star)

Bottom line

Eberflus isn’t one of the more attractive candidates for head coach, but he’s someone who appears poised to get a chance. His success as a defensive coordinator is certainly impressive, and it’s hard not to get excited about what Eberflus can do with this Chicago defense that already has some stars in place with Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Especially given Eberflus knows how to get the most out of his players.

But, like with all defensive coordinators, the biggest question is about the offensive staff he’ll assemble, where the focal point is developing quarterback Justin Fields. Eberflus is the first candidate to receive a second interview — just two days after his first — which means he obviously made an impression on the Bears. We’ll see if anything comes of it.

