Bears haven’t made a decision about backup quarterback yet

The Chicago Bears have a looming quarterback question — one that has nothing to do with starter Justin Fields. We still don’t know who Chicago’s backup quarterback is just over a week out from the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent made the 53-man roster over veterans P.J. Walker and Nathan Peterman. But the team remained non-committal to Bagent as QB2 heading into the season.

Then the Bears re-signed Peterman to the active roster just two days after he was release as part of final cuts. Head coach Matt Eberflus is excited to have the veteran signal caller back.

“We’re sure glad to have him back,” Eberflus said. “He’s really good for that room. Him and Justin [Fields] learned the offense together, so-to-speak, so they’re speaking the same language, so they understand it really well. It’s good to have him in the room.”

With the Week 1 opener right around the corner, the Bears have yet to determine whether Bagent or Peterman will serve as Fields’ backup.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen in the future with who’s going to be up for the game, who’s going to be the backup,” Eberflus said earlier this week. “We’ll decide that as we go.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire