It's not clear what the 2020 NFL Draft will look like without having it at a central location, but draft hats are still being made and we now know what the Bears' one will look like.

New Era has the new collection of draft hats on its website. The Bears ones feature the Bear logo (as opposed to the classic C) with "Monsters of the Midway" written on the right side of the hat.

There is also an alternate draft hat that features the Bear logo with "Chi-town football" in all caps behind it.

Who knows how they will actually get these hats on the players. We likely won't see the draft picks donning these hats on draft day, but they do offer a decent new hat style for Bears fans.

New Bears hats for NFL draft offer new style, but how will the players wear them? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago