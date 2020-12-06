How the Bears should handle Mitchell Trubisky going forward

After benching Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3, the Chicago Bears have been up and down with their quarterback play. Nick Foles turned out to not find much success in Chicago, going 2-5 before he was injured against the Vikings a few weeks ago. Foles is now healthy enough to play, but Matt Nagy will give Trubisky the start against the Lions.

Nagy mismanaged the quarterback position this year. This is another season where a top defense in Chicago was wasted because of little to no production on offense. With rumors of Nagy and Ryan Pace being out next season, the Bears might be heading for another rebuild, as their window to win is closing.

So what should they do with Trubisky? Well, the Bears should cut ties with Foles in the offseason. There’s no possible way they’ll find any success with him behind center. If Nagy is fired, there’s a real chance Trubisky could get one more chance, this time with a new coach. For Trubisky to get another chance, a few things have to happen.

For starters, Trubisky has to win at least three of the final five games to be considered an option next season in Chicago. If the Bears make the playoffs and win a game or two, there’s no way Trubisky is let go.

No matter what happens, the Bears will be drafting a quarterback. Hopefully with a new coach this time. Drafting a quarterback and keeping Trubisky could be a smart idea, as it gives Trubisky one more chance to get things together in Chicago.

If Trubisky could get things together, the quarterback drafted next season could be used in a trade to add more pieces around him. There’s no harm in that, as Trubisky is better than Foles.

In this case, they’re playing with house money if they keep Trubisky. There’s nothing to lose and a lot to gain, as there’s a drafted quarterback who could take over once he masters the offense.

