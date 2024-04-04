Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael expected to be released from hospital

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael was hospitalized Wednesday but was expected to be released by night’s end, according to his publicist, Betsy Shepherd.

McMichael was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and treated with an antibiotic. He was likely to return to his Homer Glen home soon.

McMichael, 66, has been battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) since 2020 and has been hospitalized three times over the past year, most recently in February.

In that instance, McMichael spent more than a week in the intensive care unit with pneumonia plus a urinary tract infection. He also contracted a staph infection.

Last summer, McMichael was hospitalized because of pneumonia and sepsis. His yearslong fight with ALS has robbed him of the ability to speak or move.

McMichael was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February, and the former defensive tackle will be enshrined with the Hall’s Class of 2024 in August in Canton, Ohio.

Last week at the NFL owners meetings, Bears Chairman George McCaskey said the organization would continue to support McMichael and his wife, Misty, any way it could and expressed how challenging it has been to process all the McMichaels have had to endure.

“It’s difficult to put into words,” McCaskey said. “I’m just amazed and impressed by Misty and all she’s done for Steve. I’m sure she has been tested in many ways that I can’t even begin to fathom.

“But I just talked to her the other day. She was upbeat and very much looking forward to Canton and seeing her husband recognized as one of the game’s immortals. I’m sure it’s going to be very gratifying for the whole family.”