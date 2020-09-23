Bears Hall of Fame RB Gale Sayers has passed away at age 77

The Chicago Bears have had some amazing talent at the running back position in their storied 100-year history. And you can’t talk about running backs — whether it’s the Bears or the NFL — without mentioning Hall of Famer Gale Sayers.

But just as 2020 has taken many good things from us, it also took Sayers, who passed away on Wednesday at age 77.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this morning that Gale Sayers has died at age 77. pic.twitter.com/ph5DByxYny — Colleen Kane (@ChiTribKane) September 23, 2020





“All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this Game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “He was the very essence of a team player — quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.

“The ‘Kansas Comet’ burst onto the scene in the National Football League and captured the attention of all of America. Despite playing only 68 NFL games because of an injury-shortened career, Gale was a clear-cut — and first-ballot — Hall of Famer for his accomplishments on the field and for the man of character he was in life.

“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ardie, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff until he is laid to rest.”