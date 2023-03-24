Bears had two of the best (and riskiest) moves in free agency

The Chicago Bears were quite active through the first wave of free agency, adding some impact starters and depth players to help bolster the roster.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra shared his list of the best moves from free agency, as well as some of the riskiest. The Bears had one player that made each list: linebackers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds.

Chicago’s first free-agent addition was their biggest bargain with Edwards, who signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with $12 million guaranteed.

Edwards enjoyed a fantastic 2022 campaign, piling up 159 tackles behind the Eagles’ imposing defensive line. He excels against the pass, too, allowing a meager 0.6 yards per snap, tied for second-fewest among linebackers with at least 200 coverage snaps, per Next Gen Stats. Edwards’ combination of run-stuffing ability and coverage quality makes him a great buy for Matt Eberflus’ defense.

On the flip side, the Bears also had one of the riskiest moves with Edmunds, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with $50 million guaranteed.

The biggest risk for Chicago: Which version of Edmunds are they getting? The one who came into his own in the final year of his rookie contract? Or the inconsistent player who posted a passer rating allowed north of 104.0 in each of the previous three seasons?

While Chicago had the most salary cap space heading into free agency, general manager Ryan Poles stuck to his plan and didn’t overpay for some of the top defensive and offensive tackles on the market.

The additions of Edwards and Edmunds solidifies the middle of Matt Eberflus’ defense, while also giving the Bears two of the best linebackers available.

