Bears had solid attendance for start of Phase 2 of voluntary offseason program

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
Following rookie minicamp, Phase 2 of the NFL’s voluntary offseason program began on Monday, where most Bears players were at Halas Hall.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson, the Bears had about 70 players in attendance on the first day of Phase 2 of the voluntary offseason program. And, Dickerson noted, there was “near perfect attendance on offense.”

Phase 2 of voluntary workouts includes virtual meetings, strength and conditioning and on-field work at a “teaching pace.”

The Bears announced that they’ve cancelled the first wave of Organized Team Activities that were set to be held May 25-27, which doesn’t come as a surprise following the uncertainty of whether players would participate in voluntary workouts as COVID-19 remains a risk.

The first round of OTA practices will begin June 1, with the first practice open to the media on June 2.

