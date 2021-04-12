The Bears had pre-draft meeting with Duke DE Victor Dimukeje

The Duke football program held its pro day on March 29, and many NFL scouts were in attendance, including the Chicago Bears. One prospect they had an eye on and were able to talk to was defensive end Victor Dimukeje.

Dimukeje recorded 23 tackles, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in a shortened senior season. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive end from Baltimore recorded 41 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 2019.

As a four-year starter, Dimukeje racked up 32 tackles-for-loss, 21.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. He’s a strong, physical, and technically-refined defender that has the appeal to be developed into a solid player.

The Bears have shown interest in Dimukeje as they had a scout pull him aside and had a little conversation.

“It was just a brief chat,” Dimukeje told Bears Wire. “I would love to play for Chicago. But I would love to play for any team that gets me. I grew up a Ravens fan, but I would play for anyone where I can showcase my talent.”

Dimukeje is projected to be a Day 3 draft pick. He can get leverage to set strong edges against tight ends, generates early push as a power rusher, has effective rip-and-run to flatten to the quarterback and the ability to dip under blocks at the top of his rush.

However, Dimukeje does lack the acceleration, doesn’t have a go-to rush counter, his length against tackles will give him problems and he’s a one-speed rusher with short strides. He has an average ceiling but should be a fairly steady backup as a 3-4 rush linebacker or 4-3 base end.

Story continues

The Bears are going to need some depth coming off the edge. Behind starters Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, the team has Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson, James Vaughters and Ledarius Mack.

An edge rusher isn’t one of the top needs in this year’s NFL draft, but the Bears do need some impactful depth behind Mack and Quinn.

List