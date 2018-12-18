The Bears had the most creative playcall of the 2018 NFL season originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It's been the year of trick plays in the NFL, but the Bears and Matt Nagy can take home the honor of the most creative of the bunch.

Sports Illustrated ranked their top trick plays of the season this week and Santa's Sleigh came in at No. 1...as if it was really any competition.

Santa's Sleigh was the touchdown pass from Mitch Trubisky to offensive lineman Bradley Sowell in Week 14 as the Bears dismantled the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

That play featured four - FOUR!! - defensive lineman on the field for the Bears on 3rd-and-goal plus an extra offensive lineman (Sowell) and Trubisky.

There are so many moving parts there, but the most notable is Sowell showing off his hands with a nice catch to finish the play.

"It's cool having a coach that's willing to do that," said Roy Robertson-Harris, who was one of the defensive lineman on the field for that play. "It shows how fun he is. Not a lot of coaches do stuff like that, so it's fun to be around a coach that wants to do stuff like that, having defensive players get in on the plays. You know, have fun. We're not here to be robots, we're here to have fun. It's a job, but we're having fun with it right now."

The Bears were all over SI's trick plays list, including on the bad end of one of Odell Beckham Jr.'s long touchdown passes in that Week 13 loss. But at least the Bears weren't alone, as Beckham also victimized the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

SI also ranked a trio of honorable mentions, including another reference to that Week 13 game when Tarik Cohen threw the game-tying touchdown pass as time expired against the Giants in a play called "Oompa Loompa":

TARIK COHEN TOUCHDOWN PASS ON THE LAST PLAY OF REGULATION AND WE'RE GOING TO OT 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/I0mozfEk3q — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) December 2, 2018

Who knows what the Mad Scientist Nagy will dial up for his next creative playcall, but maybe it will come when the Bears host a playoff game in early January?

That's right - The 👏 Bears 👏 will 👏 be 👏 hosting 👏 a 👏 playoff 👏 game 👏 this 👏 winter.

'Tis the season for magic, but then again, this entire season has been magical for the Bears.

