Bears had legitimate interest in Patrick Mahomes during 2017 draft

Leigh Steinberg, the agent of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, said this week from Miami that the Bears were thorough in their evaluation of the game's best young passer and expressed legitimate interest in him during the 2017 NFL Draft process. Unfortunately, GM Ryan Pace ended that process with a higher grade on Mitch Trubisky, and the rest is history.

"They were interested and they scouted him very thoroughly," Steinberg told WGN's Adam Hoge. "But individual teams fall in love with individual players and that's what it takes to get drafted high. And I think you have to give Trubisky a much longer period because what happens is, the more times a quarterback sees the field, the better he gets."

It was nice of Steinberg to soften the blow by suggesting Trubisky could still emerge as a legitimate starting quarterback, but regardless of where his career ends up at this point, it's clear he'll fall way short of anything Mahomes will accomplish. We're already seeing that play out this weekend; Trubisky is trying to learn coverages while Mahomes is preparing for the Super Bowl.

Steinberg did admit that it would've been fun if Mahomes ended up in Chicago.

"The only thing that hurt me is that it's so much fun having a player in Chicago because if you can just win - well, '85. I went back for a roast of Richard Dent and they still love that '85 team," said Steinberg.

Mahomes would've owned Chicago had Pace drafted him. Imagine him doing for the Bears what he's doing in Kansas City?

Instead, he's going to own Bears fans' nightmares for the next decade-plus as they're left asking what could've been.

