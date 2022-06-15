Bears had 3 rookies playing with starting offensive line on Day 2 of minicamp

There’s been a lot of attention on the Bears offensive line this offseason, and there are still many questions lingering ahead of training camp.

The team has been experimenting with different offensive line combinations to find the right group of guys to start the season, something that’s expected to carry over into training camp.

Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones has been taking reps at left tackle with the starters during the final week of organized team activities and now mandatory minicamp.

But it was Wednesday’s practice that certainly drew heads as not one but three rookies were working with the starting offensive line. Jones remained at left tackle while sixth-rounder Zachary Thomas saw reps at left guard and sixth-rounder Doug Kramer worked at center.

Cody Whitehair had an excused absence for Wednesday’s practice while Lucas Patrick was present but didn’t participate in team drills.

#DaBears had 3 Rookies playing on the Offensive Line today; – Cody Whitehair was excused from Practice – Lucas Patrick didn’t participate in all team drills So at times ; Braxton Jones, Zach Thomas & Doug Kramer got reps with the 1’s — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) June 15, 2022

Head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that he’s not scared of giving younger players an opportunity to play, which is the antithesis of former head coach Matt Nagy.

“We’re not afraid to put young guys in there and let them go and let them play,” he said.

With that in mind, the Bears starting offensive line isn’t set. But it’s expected to feature all veterans, including former second-round pick Teven Jenkins, who’s recently worked with the second-team offense during OTAs and minicamp.

List

12 takeaways from Bears' first day of mandatory minicamp View 12 items

Story continues

List