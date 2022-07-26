Bears guard Michael Schofield finalizes contract details

Bears finalize Michael Schofield contract details originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears signed former Los Angeles Chargers right guard Michael Schofield to a one-year deal.

The deal is worth $1.12 million with a cap hit of $895,000. The contract is a veteran salary, meaning the cap hit is slightly lower than the money he’ll earn. There’s no guaranteed money in the deal.

This deal looks like another win on the surface for general manager Ryan Poles and the front office. They're getting a bonafide starting offensive lineman at minimum value.

Schofield plays exactly into the theme this offseason of signing veteran players to short-term, minimum risk deals to bridge the gap of the rebuild the front office will likely start next offseason.

The guard is an excellent pick-up to help Justin Fields develop in the pocket. Last season, amongst guards that played 600 plus snaps, Schofield ranked seventh in pass block grade, 11th in true pass block grade and 11th in efficiency. He allowed two sacks, four hits and 24 pressures. Overall, he ranked 20th amongst all offensive linemen.

Sam Mustipher now has the opportunity to serve as a swiss army knife. He can play backup for guard and center if anyone needs the assistance.

The Bears start training camp on Tuesday, July 26, at Halas Hall.

