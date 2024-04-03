Bears great Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael back home after hospitalization

HOMER GLEN, Ill. — Former Chicago Bears great Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael has returned home after being hospitalized Wednesday, according to an update from a family spokesperson.

His family originally sent out a statement Wednesday afternoon and said he was in the hospital and undergoing tests.

“The McMichael family is asking for prayers, as Steve was hospitalized today,” the statement said.

A statement a few hours later clarified McMichael’s visit to the hospital.

“Steve McMichael is suffering from a urinary tract infection. He is being prescribed an antibiotic and will be returning home tonight. Misty McMichael and family thanks everyone for the prayers and concern,” the family spokesperson told WGN News early Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., WGN News learned McMichael was discharged and had returned to his Homer Glen residence.

In Jan. 2021, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and has been battling the disease with the help of his wife Misty at their Homer Glen home ever since.

According to the ALS Association, ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

”Amyotrophic” comes from the Greek language. “A” means no. “Myo” refers to muscle. “Trophic” means nourishment. So, amyotrophic means “no muscle nourishment,” and when a muscle has no nourishment, it “atrophies” or wastes away.

Family, friends and fans showed continued support for McMichael in his battle with ALS over the years, hosting several fundraisers to help pay for medical bills stemming from various medications, therapies, hospital stays and medical treatments.

McMichael — a defensive tackle who played 15 seasons in the NFL — spent 13 of them with the Bears, where he accumulated 92.5 of his career 95 sacks, good for third all-time among NFL defensive tackles behind John Randle (137.5) and Aaron Donald (111).

The defensive tackle was a dominate member of the Bears’ vaunted 46 defense during the 1985 Super Bowl season, and an iron man at that, having started 191 consecutive games in a Bears uniform, still a franchise record. After his playing career, McMichael went on to become a professional wrestler for WWF and WCW.

McMichael, along with another former Bears great, Devin Hester, were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in February, with their induction ceremony planned to take place on Saturday, Aug. 3 later this year.

