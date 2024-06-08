Bears great Steve McMichael won’t travel to Canton for Hall of Fame induction

Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael will officially be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

While the hope was McMichael would be able to attend his Hall of Fame induction ceremony despite having ALS, that unfortunately won’t be the case, according to his longtime spokesperson Betsy Shepherd.

“Steve McMichael will not be able to travel to Canton, Ohio for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction due to complications of ALS he has so valiantly fought the last three years,” Shepherd said in a statement Friday night. “The Hall of Fame is making plans for presenting his honor at his home.”

McMichael spent 13 seasons with the Bears, where he was a member of the 1985 Super Bowl team. McMichael was a two-time First Team All-Pro, three-time Second Team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. His 92.5 career sacks ranks second in franchise history, behind only Richard Dent (124.5).

McMichael chose Jarrett Payton, the son of Bears great Walter Payton, to introduce him at the induction.

McMichael is one of three former Bears players being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, alongside return specialist Devin Hester and edge rusher Julius Peppers.

Chicago will also face the Houston Texans in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 1, ahead of the induction ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 3.

