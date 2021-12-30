Bears great Devin Hester is a finalist for Hall of Fame in 1st year of eligibility

Bears legend Devin Hester is one step closer to forever being enshrined as one of the NFL’s best players to ever play the game.

Hester, widely regarded as the greatest kick returner of all-time, has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Hester is one of three players who have been named finalists in their first year of eligibility. That also includes Cowboys/Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware and Texans receiver Andre Johnson.

Hester, a three-time first-team All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, has an impressive resume. He has more punt returns than anyone in NFL history with 14, his 20 total non-offensive touchdowns are also the most in league history, and he has the highest average yards per punt return among those with at least 300 returns in NFL history.

The Hall of Fame’s board of selectors will choose the modern-era Class of 2022 ahead of Super Bowl LVI, where it will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 10.

