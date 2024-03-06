Bears have a great chance to draft Caleb Williams and then give him an elite receiver

One of the underrated aspects of the Chicago Bears picking Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL draft is that they don’t just have the No. 1 pick. They also have the No. 9 pick. The Bears are therefore in a position to give Caleb an elite wide receiver.

It seems hard to think that Marvin Harrison Jr. will be on the board by then. Harrison is a dazzling, high-end talent who can dramatically improve an offense and help a quarterback. “Throw the ball to Harrison” greatly simplifies the game for any quarterback. Having that kind of player gives a quarterback a major security blanket … but Caleb Williams is not likely to have a player that good on his offense in Chicago if the Bears take the USC superstar.

However: While Harrison might not be available, Rome Odunze of Washington could be there at No. 9. Odunze smoked Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl. If Harrison is the best receiver in the draft, Odunze isn’t very far behind. Giving Caleb Williams Odunze would represent a significant move for the Bears, who have lacked elite receivers in addition to elite quarterbacks ovr the years.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire