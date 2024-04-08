How Bears got head start on building relationship with Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are preparing to usher in a new era with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, who’s expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft. At this point, it’s as close to a guarantee as anything.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer discussed how Williams’ Top 30 visit with the Bears last week served as a jumpstart toward the presumptive No. 1 pick’s acclimation to the team.

That included a separate dinner with Williams, Bears brass and veteran players at Sophia Steak in Lake Forest, where Williams sat with a group of his future teammates. The following day, there were some notable players at Halas Hall as Williams had his official visit.

The next day, a number of young veterans were in the building for Williams’s visit to the team headquarters, including Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Moore. Moore, for what it’s worth, hadn’t yet been back to the facility this offseason, and used the trip to meet some of his new offensive coaches for the first time. That it happened the day Williams was there didn’t seem to be coincidental. And now, after meetings at the combine, two dinners ahead of his pro day in L.A., and last week’s events in the Chicago suburbs, it’s starting to feel like the end of Williams’s draft process is starting to meld together with the beginning of his career as a Bear.

Since trading Justin Fields to the Steelers last month, the Bears haven’t tried to hide their intentions with Williams. Instead, they’ve used every opportunity — pro day and Top 30 visit — to start building a relationship with Williams. Whether that’s with general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus or receiver DJ Moore and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Eberflus also mentioned that William’ pre-draft visit would be focused on install, where the future Bear got a head start learning his new offense. Chicago has handled things well with Williams from the start, and that’s going to leave a lasting impression.

