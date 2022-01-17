Bears GM search: Interview request for man who drafted Khalil Mack

Report: Bears request interview with GM who drafted Mack originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears keep adding names to their search for a new general manager. Over the weekend it was reported that the team put in a request to interview Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie.

McKenzie has a long history working in NFL front offices, starting as a pro personnel assistant for the Packers in 1994. He worked his way up Green Bay’s front office, and was eventually promoted to their director of football operations in 2008. He held that position until 2011, when he left to take the Raiders’ GM job.

McKenzie had big shoes to fill in Oakland, as he filled a position long held by late Raiders owner Al Davis. But he made some impactful draft picks during his tenure, including selecting both Khalil Mack and Derek Carr in the 2014 draft. McKenzie won Executive of the Year following the 2016 season, when the Raiders went 12-4. But when Jon Gruden was hired in 2018, Gruden took over control of the Raiders’ roster decisions, and McKenzie was fired in December of that year.

A few months later, the Dolphins hired McKenzie, and he’s worked in Miami since then.

