Bears GM search: Full list of interviews (that we know of)

Full list of Bears GM interviews (that we know of)

So you want to keep up with the Bears GM search, but you’re having a tough time keeping track of all the requested interviews and the reports of scheduled meetings and the growing list of names being added to the pool? Don’t worry, we’ve got your covered. Here’s the list of all the completed Bears general manager interviews that we know of up to this point.

Glenn Cook - Browns vice president, player personnel - Jan. 12

To our knowledge, Cook opened up the GM interviews for the Bears. Cook joined the Browns front office in 2016 after working as a pro scout for the Packers for four seasons. He was promoted from assistant director of pro scouting to vice president of player personnel in March of 2020.

Champ Kelly - Bears assistant director of player personnel - Jan. 13

Kelly is an internal candidate for the Bears. He’s been with the team for seven seasons, working as director of pro scouting and assistant director of player personnel. In his current role he helps the team direct its pro personnel and college scouting departments.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah - Browns vice president, football operations - Jan. 13

Adofo-Mensah works closely with GM Andrew Berry with roster and strategy decisions in Cleveland. He also assists Berry with the day-to-day operation of the team. Before he was in Cleveland, Adofo-Mensah spent seven years in the San Francisco 49ers organization, including two years as the director of football research and development.

Jeff Ireland - Saints VP/assistant general manager, college personnel - Jan. 14

Ireland joined the Saints’ scouting department, right as former Bears GM Ryan Pace left for Chicago. New Orleans hired him in 2015 to work as assistant general manager and college scouting director. Ireland has had his hand in several great Saints draft picks, including Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore, Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Thomas and Marcus Davenport.

Story continues

Monti Ossenfort - Titans director of player personnel - Jan. 15

Ossenfort first joined an NFL front office in 2001 as a Vikings training camp intern and has worked in football ever since. The bulk of his career has been spent with the Patriots, where he was a personnel assistant in 2003, before leaving to take a scouting job with the Texans. But Ossenfort returned to New England in 2006 as an area scout, where he remained until 2019.

Joe Schoen - Bills assistant GM - Jan. 16

Schoen’s front office background is in scouting. Bills GM Brandon Beane hired Schoen to be his assistant GM in May of 2017. He played a role in the Bills drafting key players like Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver, Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox. Before joining the Bills, Schoen worked as the Miami Dolphins director of player personnel from 2014-2017. He earned that job via internal promotion, and was the Dolphins assistant director of college scouting prior to that.

Ed Dodds - Colts assistant GM - Jan. 17

Dodds has already withdrawn his name from the Bears’ GM search, so he can be crossed off of your candidate list if you’re playing along at home. He is Chris Ballard’s right hand man, and initially joined the team in 2017. Prior to that, Dodds spent ten seasons working with the Seahawks.

Eliot Wolf - Patriots senior consultant (reportedly) - Jan. 18

Adam Schefter says that Wolf’s title with the team is “senior consultant,” but Wolf is unlisted on the Patriots website. That’s not a slight to Wolf. The Patriots only list chairman and CEO Robert Kraft, president Jonathan Kraft and director of player personnel Dave Ziegler on their “front office” page. According to many contemporary reports of Wolf’s various hirings, he has a background in scouting.

Ran Carthon - 49ers director of player personnel - Jan. 19

Over his 10 seasons running pro personnel departments, Carthon has overseen numerous high profile free agent signings, like Jared Cook, Jake Long, Nick Foles, Case Keenum, Richard Sherman, Kwon Alexander and Alex Mack. He was also involved in the trade for Trent Williams.

