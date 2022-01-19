Bears GM search: Champ Kelly interview requested by Raiders

Report: Raiders request interview with Bears' Champ Kelly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears assistant director of player personnel is drawing some attention across the league for high-profile jobs. According to Ian Rapoport, a second team wants to interview Champ Kelly for their general manager vacancy.

The #Raiders will conduct interviews later week to fill their vacant GM job. #Patriots de facto GM Dave Ziegler, who keyed the teamâ€™s thorough rebuild through FA and the draft, will do his Friday. #Bears Assistant Director of Player Personnel Champ Kelly interviews on Thursday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

The Bears also interviewed Kelly as an internal candidate to replace Ryan Pace last week. He’s been with the team for seven seasons, working as director of pro scouting and assistant director of player personnel.

Here’s more on Kelly from his bio on the Bears website:

“In his current role, Kelly works collaboratively with Bears Director of Player Personnel Josh Lucas and College Scouting Director Mark Sadowski in directing both the Bears pro personnel and college scouting departments.

As the Bears Director of Pro Scouting, Kelly oversaw all pro player evaluations, the advance scouting process, free agency, and evaluated talent in all professional leagues including the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League. In addition, Kelly assists the college scouting staff with player evaluations and trades for the NFL draft.”

In addition to Kelly, the Raiders have requested interviews with Ed Dodds, Dave Ziegler and Trey Brown. The Bears have already completed interviews with seven other GM candidates besides Kelly.

