Bears GM search: Champ Kelly gets support from Khalil Mack

Bears GM search: Champ Kelly gets support from Mack originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

At least one member of the Bears is all for internal candidate Champ Kelly taking over as the team’s general manager. Star pass rusher Khalil Mack took to Twitter to voice his support for the team’s assistant director of player personnel.

Champppppppp! — Khalil Mack (@FiftyDeuce) January 13, 2022

Kelly has been with the Bears for seven seasons, working as director of pro scouting and assistant director of player personnel.

Here’s more on Kelly’s bio from the Bears’ website:

“In his current role, Kelly works collaboratively with Bears Director of Player Personnel Josh Lucas and College Scouting Director Mark Sadowski in directing both the Bears pro personnel and college scouting departments.

As the Bears Director of Pro Scouting, Kelly oversaw all pro player evaluations, the advance scouting process, free agency, and evaluated talent in all professional leagues including the Canadian Football League and Arena Football League. In addition, Kelly assists the college scouting staff with player evaluations and trades for the NFL draft.”

During his time as director of pro scouting, Kelly would’ve been involved in the evaluation to bring Mack to Chicago, so it’s no surprise Mack’s a fan of his.

In addition to Kelly, the Bears have interviewed Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook for the GM job, with more expected in the near future.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!