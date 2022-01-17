Bears GM search: Bears request interview with Chiefs executive

Report: Bears request interview with Chiefs executive originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears list of interview requests grows and grows and grows. On Monday, the team added Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles to the pool.

Poles has worked in some front office capacity for 13 seasons, all in Kansas City. He initially joined the Chiefs in May 2009 as a scouting assistant, earning four in-house promotions on his way to his current role. According to an NFL.com writeup about Poles, he “oversees all aspects of the scouting of college football players across the country, assists in the pro process and prepares for free agency, in addition to assisting general manager Brett Veach with the coordination of the NFL Draft and overseeing the team's out-of-town area scouts.”

Poles has already interviewed for one GM job this hiring cycle, with the Giants. With the addition of Poles, the Bears now have 15 candidates on their general manager list by NBC Sports Chicago's count.

