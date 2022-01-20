Bears GM search: 49ers' Ran Carthon interviewed to replace Ryan Pace

Bears interview Ran Carthon for GM vacancy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced that they’ve completed another interview for a general manager candidate. On Wednesday they spoke with 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as they continue their search for Ryan Pace’s replacement.

Carthon began his front office career as a pro scout with the Falcons in 2008. He then took a job with the Rams as their director of pro personnel in 2012. But the Rams fired just weeks before the 2017 draft, leading Carthon to take the same job with the 49ers one month later. He was promoted to director of player personnel ahead of the 2021 season.

Over his 10 seasons running pro personnel departments, Carthon has overseen numerous high profile free agent signings, like Jared Cook, Jake Long, Nick Foles, Case Keenum, Richard Sherman, Kwon Alexander and Alex Mack. He was also involved in the trade for Trent Williams.

In all, the Bears have completed nine interviews for their GM vacancy, with more expected this week.

