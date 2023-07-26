Bears GM Ryan Poles on where he’d like to see Justin Fields improve

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering a pivotal third season, where many expect him to have a breakout season in 2023.

Fields emerged as the NFL’s most dangerous running quarterback last season, where he became just the third quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

Now, the focus shifts to the passing game, where Fields has been put in a position to succeed. Chicago upgraded his supporting cast, including the addition of No. 1 wide receiver DJ Moore, and shored up pass protection along the offensive line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

General manager Ryan Poles explained what improvements he’s looking for from Fields, and it’s no surprise that it stems from the passing game.

“You want to see him improve everywhere,” Poles said Tuesday. “Obviously, you know what he did with his legs was outstanding, but in the pass game, look at the different scenarios, situations, two-minute, and continue to improve that.”

The roster upgrades should go a long way in Fields improving as a passer, but he also has continuity for the first time since joining the league, as he enters his second season in Luke Getsy’s offense. That understanding should go a long way for Fields.

“This offseason has definitely been easier for me in terms of diving deeper into the playbook and just [getting] a better understanding of it,” Fields said. “I’ve definitely felt way more comfortable this offseason in OTAs than I have the past two, for sure.”

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire