Bears GM Ryan Poles sounds off on free agent signings

The Chicago Bears have made their first signings official through the first wave of free agency, which included filling some starting jobs and adding some depth pieces.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has officially added six new faces to Chicago’s roster since the start of free agency, including linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, as well as guard Nate Davis, defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker, running back Travis Home and quarterback PJ Walker.

Here’s what Poles had to say about his first wave of free agent signings (note: PJ Walker’s signing hasn’t been announced yet.)

LB Tremaine Edmunds

“We are excited to add Tremaine to our defense given his size, speed and the elite production he brings. We would like to thank Todd France for helping bring him to Chicago.”

GM Ryan Poles on Tremaine Edmunds:

LB T.J. Edwards

“T.J. is a great addition to our defense, most notably because of his experience and the speed and physical nature with which he attacks the game. We would like to thank Steve Caric for helping bring him home to Chicago.”

GM Ryan Poles on T.J. Edwards:

OG Nate Davis

“We feel fortunate to add Nate to our offensive line, bringing physicality and an elite run-blocking talent to that important interior position. We would like to thank Alan Herman for helping bring him to Chicago.”

GM Ryan Poles on Nate Davis:

DE DeMarcus Walker

“DeMarcus is a versatile addition for our defensive front who can impact the game both in the pass-rush and against the run. We would like to thank David Canter for helping bring him to Chicago.”

GM Ryan Poles on DeMarcus Walker:

RB Travis Homer

“Travis is an important addition to our team because he brings a veteran presence to our running back room and will be a key player for us on special teams. We would like to thank Spencer Cannold for helping bring him to Chicago.”

GM Ryan Poles on Travis Homer:

