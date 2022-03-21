Bears GM Ryan Poles sounds off on free agent signings

The Chicago Bears have made their first signings official through the first wave of free agency, which included filling some starting and depth holes on the roster.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has officially added six new faces to Chicago’s roster since the start of free agency, including center Lucas Patrick, defensive tackle Justin Jones, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, linebacker Nicholas Morrow and receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown.

Here’s what Poles had to say about his first wave of free agent signings as Bears GM:

OL Lucas Patrick

Poles’ first offensive lineman signing was Lucas Patrick, who worked with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy in Green Bay. Patrick has versatility playing both guard and center, and he’ll serve as a key starter somewhere on the offensive line.

“Lucas is more than just a football player,” Poles said. “He is going to add leadership to our offensive line and raise the standard of how the Chicago Bears will play with grit, tenacity and finish. He is a glue guy in the locker room and on the field and we are fortunate to have him in orange and blue. We would like to thank Joel Turner and Turner Sports Management for helping bring him to Chicago.”

LB Nicholas Morrow

Poles made his first move in addressing the need at linebacker with the signing of Nicholas Morrow. With the switch to a 4-3 defense, the Bears need two linebackers to line up alongside Roquan Smith. Morrow figures to factor into that equation.

“In Nicholas we are getting a linebacker who plays the game fast and he is instinctive and intelligent,” Poles said. “He attacks the game with an edge and a mindset to be great. It is going to be exciting to see him come in and improve our defense with that mentality. We would like to thank Brian Hamilton with Plan B Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”

WR Byron Pringle

Chicago’s biggest move at wide receiver, so far, has been the addition of Byron Pringle, who was buried on Kansas City’s depth chart. He has the potential to breakout in Chicago, where he’s shown the ability to become a reliable option for Justin Fields.

“Byron is a grinder who brings toughness and dependability,” Poles said. “He not only improves our offense, but will also impact our special teams. We would like to thank Jason and Michael Katz at Katz Brothers Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”

DT Justin Jones

After the Bears didn’t sign Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical, they quickly signed defensive tackle Justin Jones. Jones will occupy the important three-technique position in Eberflus’ defense.

“Justin is a big, physical and long interior player that can cause disruption in both the run and the pass,” Poles said. “We would like to thank Jared Fox at Sports Stars for helping bring him to Chicago.”

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Following the Khalil Mack trade, the Bears addressed edge rusher depth with the addition of Al Quadin-Muhammad. Muhammad, who joins a pass rush featuring Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson, has experience with Eberflus in Indianapolis.

“Quan represents the play style coach Eberflus wants our entire team to have,” Poles said. “His motor and desire to affect the game stands out. We are excited to have him. We would like to thank Drew Rosenhaus at Rosenhaus Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

The Bears added another wide receiver in Equanimeous St. Brown, who comes from Green Bay with Luke Getsy. St. Brown, who signed a one-year deal, will provide solid depth at wide receiver.

“We are excited to make Equanimeous St. Brown the newest Bear,” Poles said. “We would like to thank Joby Branion at Vanguard Sports for helping bring him to Chicago.”

