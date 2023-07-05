Bears GM Ryan Poles on sleeping in his office: "That was not healthy"

Long work days are the norm in the NFL, but Ryan Poles says that in hindsight, he took it too far when he became the Bears' General Manager.

Poles says that after getting the Bears job in 2022, he began sleeping in his office so he wouldn't miss a minute of preparation for the 2022 NFL draft.

"That was not healthy doing that last year," Poles told Courtney Cronin of ESPN. "I don't ever want to go through that again. But it was necessary to get the job done, so a little bit different approach."

Plenty of NFL GMs and coaches work very long hours, driven by the desire to win — and they're willing to live unhealthy lifestyles if they think that gives them an edge.