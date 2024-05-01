Bears GM Ryan Poles says Rome Odunze was too good to pass up on

The Chicago Bears have been declared winners following the 2024 NFL draft, and that has a lot to do with the selections of quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver Rome Odunze in the top 10.

While Williams was a lock to land in Chicago at No. 1, things couldn’t have worked out better for the Bears as Odunze — who would’ve been the top wideout in another draft class — fell into their laps at No. 9.

There are some who wondered whether Chicago contemplated trading out of that spot, considering they had just four draft picks heading into the draft. But any potential consideration changed when Odunze was still on the board at No. 9.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, general manager Ryan Poles essentially nothing was going to stop the Bears from selecting Odunze at ninth overall.

“Rome [Odunze] was at the top of our list,” Poles said. “…There’s certain guys you don’t pass up on. Rome’s one of them. It’s hard to find a guy that is that big and that talented at the receiver spot. On top of that being an unbelievable human being, as well. There was no moving off Rome at all.”

"Rome Odunze was at the top of our list and there's certain guys you don't pass on.. He's one of them and there was never a thought of moving" ~ Ryan Poles #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/yNmxVruyi2 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 1, 2024

Poles confirmed that Odunze was one of those blue chip players on their draft board that they weren’t sure would actually be available at No. 9. In fact, Poles revealed during his post-draft press conference that assistant GM Ian Cunningham had to hold him back from trading up to grab Odunze.

Odunze joins a receiver group that already features two of the best in DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, giving Chicago an explosive passing offense — with Williams as the general.

