Bears GM Ryan Poles releases statement on Larry Ogunjobi

The Chicago Bears were expected to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a lucrative three-year deal worth $40.5 million. While the two sides agreed to terms, the Bears announced they won’t be signing Ogunjobi after he failed to pass a physical.

Ogunjobi, who was coming off a career year with the Cincinnati Bengals, was expected to serve as the three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Now, the Bears have a big need at the three-technique spot.

Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury in the wild-card round of the playoffs, which sidelined him for the remainder of Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run. He had foot surgery in January.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles released a statement about the decision not to sign Ogunjobi after failing to pass his physical.

“As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear,” Poles said. “He is a special person and player. During the league’s negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”

