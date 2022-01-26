New Bears GM Ryan Poles releases statement regarding goals for the franchise

The Chicago Bears announced the hiring of Ryan Poles as their new general manager on Tuesday.

Poles shared his first comments since getting the GM job, where he discussed his goals for the franchise — which includes delivering Bears fans a winning team and Super Bowl championship.

“I am extremely grateful to George, the McCaskey family and the rest of the Bears organization for this opportunity,” Poles said, via ChicagoBears.com. “The Chicago Bears are one of the flagship franchises in the National Football League and are recognized as one of the most prestigious clubs in all of sports. It’s an honor for me to join such a well-regarded organization. Together with my family, I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running to help get this organization, its fanbase and the city what they deserve: a winning team and a Super Bowl trophy.”

Poles was considered a rising star within the Chiefs organization. He got his start as a scouting assistant with Kansas City in 2009 before making his ascent within the organization. He was promoted to director of college scouting in 2016 before he was promoted once more to assistant director of player personnel in 2018. Poles recently stepped into the role as Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel.

Bears Chairman George McCaskey praised Poles’ background, accomplishments and leadership in ultimately choosing to hire him as their new GM.

“We are thrilled to be able to add someone of Ryan’s background and football expertise to our organization,” McCaskey said. “His accomplishments with the Chiefs speak for themselves and amplified the team’s standing as one of the premier franchises in professional sports. We are confident that under his leadership, we will reach our goal of bringing a Super Bowl championship to Chicago.”

Poles’ first job is hiring a new head coach, a process that’s already underway. The Bears interviewed former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell for the second time on Tuesday.

Chicago also has second interviews lined up with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Poles could also add some names to that list in the coming days.

