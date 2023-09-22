Bears GM Ryan Poles on QB Justin Fields: Justin is not a 'finger pointer'
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles on quarterback Justin Fields, Justin is not a "finger pointer."
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles on quarterback Justin Fields, Justin is not a "finger pointer."
The Bears are off to a miserable start this season.
The Bears are putting a positive spin on a rough week.
Fields apologized to Bears teammates and fans following Sunday's all-too-familiar pummeling at the hands of the Packers. But one year ago, Week 1 lied to us about another young QB who was looking to take a good, healthy step forward.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Badgers are 2-1 in Luke Fickell's first season while Purdue is 1-2 in Ryan Walters' debut season.
Tom Brady isn't walking through that door. And the last few years have been a harsh dose of reality for the New England fan base.
There's plenty of star power to be had at forward. Let's examine the fantasy hockey draft landscape at the priority position.
Before joining the Tigers, Greenberg spent 16 months working for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Who are fantasy managers freaking out about most heading into Week 3's action? Andy Behrens seeks clarity over chaos.
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
Scott Pianowski offers up six under-appreciated fantasy options that are widely available to give your squad a boost.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. to discuss a few teams that make them want to toss their cookies, call on some people that need to step up their game in Week 3 of the NFL season and decide what's overrated, properly rated or underrated after two weeks of NFL football. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to discuss the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers from a front office perspective, as they each have pressing issues that have led to them starting the season 0-2.
“Out of all the teams I played on, this is the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with," Pham said.
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
Emre Vatansever replaced James Wade earlier this season after Wade accepted an assistant job with the Toronto Raptors.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news around the NFL. The group start off by asking the question, "What the heck is going on in Chicago?" There's a lot of drama to come out of the Chicago Bears organization lately, and we're starting to wonder what's really going on. The trio also cover the Patrick Mahomes contract, the Nick Chubb injury and Deshaun Watson's future as a Cleveland Brown. Later, the hosts dive into buying or selling sound bites from press conferences from this week. They kick things off with Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley on their 0-2 start, Garrett Wilson on whether or not the New York Jets locker room is with QB Zach Wilson and Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals' 0-2 start. Next, they react to Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder on his faith in his team, Matt Eberflus on the Bears' 12-game losing streak and Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos' early offensive communication issues.