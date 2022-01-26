New Bears GM Ryan Poles praised by Andy Reid, Brett Veach

Andy Reid, Chiefs GM praise Bears hire Ryan Poles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As news of the Bears hiring Ryan Poles to become their new general manager leaked, NFL experts across the web took to social media to share their praise for both Poles and the Bears. One day later, Poles’ former Chiefs colleagues added their voices to the chorus.

"This is a tremendous hire by the Chicago Bears," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in a statement. "Ryan has worked hard to get to this point in his career, and he's seen it done a number of different ways. He's earned the chance to run his own personnel department and I'm looking forward to watching him get to work building their roster."

Over his 13 years working in the Chiefs organization, Poles earned five internal promotions, ultimately working as their executive director of player personnel. Over that time, he worked under three GMs, Scott Pioli, John Dorsey and Brett Veach, so Reid was spot on when he said Poles has seen front offices run in various fashions.

Veach is the man who’s worked with Poles most recently, and for the longest amount of time. Veach joined the Chiefs’ front office in 2013 as a pro and college personnel analyst in 2013, and has worked as their GM since 2017. He shared some insight on Poles’ work ethic and personality.

"Ryan has been an integral part of this organization's success over the years and has grown professionally alongside some of the league's top personnel people in his time in Kansas City," said Veach in a statement. "I've personally enjoyed working with him since I arrived in Kansas City in 2013 and know he is ready for this opportunity.

"The Chicago Bears are getting a hard-working, meticulous and personable leader who has a vision for how to build a winning team on the field and establish a winning culture off of it. I am incredibly excited for Ryan and his family as they begin this journey in Chicago."

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt added his appreciation of Poles’ work, too.

“He has a proven track record as a talent evaluator, and his experience, attention to detail and football acumen will make him an outstanding general manager,” Hunt said in a statement. “We wish Ryan, (his wife) Katie and their family nothing but the best in this new chapter."

The bio the Bears released after hiring Poles supports all the Chiefs’ praise, as well.

“Poles oversaw all aspects of the college scouting across the country for the Chiefs while assisting with the pro personnel process and preparing for free agency,” the Bears said in a statement on Tuesday. “He also assisted General Manager Brett Veach with the coordination of the NFL Draft and overseeing the team’s out-of-town area scouts. Poles was instrumental in helping the Chiefs land top draft prospects such as All-Pros Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. This past season the Chiefs tied for second in the NFL with six Pro Bowl selections in Mahomes, Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Orlando Brown, Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu and tied for first in the NFL with seven selections in 2020. In total since 2009, the Chiefs have had 69 Pro Bowl selections with 28 different players.”

It will take many years before we truly know whether or not the Bears got this hire right, but early returns from the NFL polls make it seem like the Bears are set up to succeed with their new leader.

