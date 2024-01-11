Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘open to anything’ with No. 1 pick

For the second straight year, the Chicago Bears control the NFL draft with the first overall pick. Only this time around, it might be more difficult for general manager Ryan Poles, who might have a hard time passing up Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

But Poles did admit that he was “open-minded” to trading the top selection for the a second consecutive season. And he let everyone know it during his end-of-year press conference.

“I’m wide open to anything,” Poles said. “So if someone wants to call me with an idea, I’m open to it.”

Last year, Poles wasted no time trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers on March 10 before free agency. Only this time, don’t expect Poles to make a move — if he does — as early as he did last year. This could lead right up to the NFL draft.

“It depends on what factors are in it, but in my mind right now, I’m going to take this all the way to April,” Poles said.

The trade with the Panthers proved to be lucrative for the Bears, who acquired wide receiver DJ Moore, right tackle Darnell Wright, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, this year’s first overall pick and a 2025 second-rounder still on the way.

And there are some who believe the Bears can get an even bigger haul for the top pick this year.

“What happened last year, I didn’t see … for it to turn out the way that it did,” Poles said. “Again, I’ve got to stay open-minded.”

