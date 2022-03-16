Bears GM Ryan Poles introduces three new free agent signings

Ryan Poles shares thoughts on Ogunjobi, Patrick and Morrow originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles had a busy week reshaping the Bears roster, with both cuts and new additions. On Wednesday, he released three statements to help introduce fans to the new players who will suit up in orange and blue: Larry Ogunjobi, Nicholas Morrow and Lucas Patrick.

First, is Ogunjobi, a disruptive tackle coming off of a seven sack season with the Bengals.

GM Ryan Poles on Larry Ogunjobi:

Thank you to @BrianAyrault at @WME_Sports! pic.twitter.com/BtsCApNlqE — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) March 16, 2022

Poles hinted early on that changes would be coming to the Bears offensive line. The first of those changes was letting James Daniels sign elsewhere in free agency, and replacing him with another versatile interior lineman:

GM Ryan Poles on Lucas Patrick:

Thank you to @NFLAgents_net! pic.twitter.com/xeowrNLpY7 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) March 16, 2022

One of the biggest questions facing the Bears was who would play inside linebacker beside Roquan Smith. The team may have answered that question this week:

GM Ryan Poles on Nicholas Morrow:

Thank you to Brian Hamilton with @PlanBSportsMgmt! pic.twitter.com/rLp42dlhC7 — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) March 16, 2022

The Bears are far from done building their roster for 2022 and beyond, but with NFL free agency officially underway, more pieces of the puzzle are coming together.

