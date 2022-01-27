Bears GM Ryan Poles interviewed head coach candidates Dan Quinn, Matt Eberflus

Breaking News:

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears hired general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday, and the new GM has wasted no time conducting interviews for the team’s head coach vacancy.

Poles completed an interview with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Wednesday, the team announced. It was Chicago’s second interview with both Quinn and Eberflus. They previously interviewed with the Bears’ five-person search team, which included George McCaskey and Bill Polian.

Poles appears to be conducting the head coach interviews on his own without the search team hired him. It sounds like Poles will have autonomy in choosing his head coach.

Chicago has three head coach finalists in Quinn, Eberflus and former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell. Caldwell interviewed for the second time — and first with Poles — on Tuesday.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see additional names on the coaching candidates list, especially with Poles making the call as GM.

