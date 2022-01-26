Bears GM Ryan Poles interviewed head coach candidate Jim Caldwell

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Bears
    Chicago Bears
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Poles
  • Jim Caldwell
    American football player and coach

The Chicago Bears hired general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday, and the new GM wasted no time conducting his first interview for the team’s head coach vacancy.

Poles completed an interview with former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday, the team announced. It was Chicago’s second interview with Caldwell. He previously interviewed with the Bears’ five-person search team, which included George McCaskey and Bill Polian, on Jan. 15.

It’s interesting to note that Poles interviewed Caldwell on his own without the five-person search team that hired Poles himself. That lines up with multiple reports that Poles will be given autonomy to hire the head coach that he wants.

Caldwell is one of three head coach finalists for Chicago, which also includes Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Both Quinn and Eberflus are scheduled to interview with Poles on Wednesday.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

Bears hire Ryan Poles: 7 things to know about Chicago's new GM

View 7 items

Recommended Stories