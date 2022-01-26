Bears GM Ryan Poles interviewed head coach candidate Jim Caldwell

The Chicago Bears hired general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday, and the new GM wasted no time conducting his first interview for the team’s head coach vacancy.

Poles completed an interview with former Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts head coach Jim Caldwell on Tuesday, the team announced. It was Chicago’s second interview with Caldwell. He previously interviewed with the Bears’ five-person search team, which included George McCaskey and Bill Polian, on Jan. 15.

It’s interesting to note that Poles interviewed Caldwell on his own without the five-person search team that hired Poles himself. That lines up with multiple reports that Poles will be given autonomy to hire the head coach that he wants.

GM Ryan Poles has completed an interview with head coach candidate Jim Caldwell.https://t.co/mYUf8b8IC2 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 26, 2022

Caldwell is one of three head coach finalists for Chicago, which also includes Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Both Quinn and Eberflus are scheduled to interview with Poles on Wednesday.

