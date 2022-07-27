Bears GM Ryan Poles improved offensive line for bargain price

The Chicago Bears made a huge improvement to their offensive line ahead of training camp with the additions of tackle Riley Reiff and guard Michael Schofield.

General manager Ryan Poles might not be getting the credit he deserves for how he improved the offensive line with the Reiff and Schofield additions, specifically when it comes to their impact on the salary cap in 2022.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Reiff’s one-year deal, worth up to $12.5 million, is structured in a way where it will count just $3 million against the salary cap. Schofield gets a veteran salary benefit deal, which clocks in under $1 million.

That means Chicago added two likely starters on the offensive line for less than $4 million in cap space, which is an absolute bargain for the first-time GM.

Both Reiff and Schofield are the favorites at left tackle and right guard, respectively, which would address a couple of big questions on the offensive line.

Here’s what the Bears starting offensive line is shaping up to be: LT Riley Reiff; LG Cody Whitehair; C Lucas Patrick; RG Michael Schofield; RT Larry Borom/Teven Jenkins.

That leaves an important battle at the right tackle position between Borom and Jenkins. But the good news — especially for Justin Fields — is the offensive line is a heck of a lot better now than it was three days ago.

