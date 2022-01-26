Bears GM Ryan Poles gets to Halas Hall before sunup to start work

WATCH: Ryan Poles gets to Halas Hall before sunup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There’s no time to settle in, hang up some pictures, or maybe bring in a plant for new Bears GM Ryan Poles today. He’s getting to Halas Hall early, and he’s getting down to business. On the same day he was hired, the Bears announced he had already interviewed one head coach candidate. One day later, he was back on the grind before sunup.

“Good morning, Bears fans,” Poles said in the video. “Let’s go to work.”

That’s exactly what he did, as reports surfaced that Poles had a busy schedule with two head coach interviews on the docket for Wednesday. According to multiple reports, Poles is set to meet with both Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to see if either would be a good fit for the team’s head coaching vacancy.

So far, Eberflus, Quinn and Jim Caldwell are the only known finalists for the job.

