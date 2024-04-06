Bears GM Ryan Poles explains why he’s comfortable with just 4 draft picks this year

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for an important NFL draft, where they’re expected to usher in the Caleb Williams era and add to a talented, young roster looking to make a leap in 2024.

General manager Ryan Poles has made it clear that he wants to build this team through the draft. But Chicago has just four picks in this draft, after trading for wide receiver Keenan Allen (fourth rounder) and offensive lineman Ryan Bates (fifth rounder) this offseason.

But Poles isn’t stressed about having just four draft picks, which is the fewest among all NFL teams this year.

“The way this is set up and [with] some of the draft capital we’ve been able to create in the first two years, I feel pretty comfortable about it,” Poles told ESPN. “It’ll be boring if we don’t do any trades, but I feel pretty good about where we’re at.”

It also helps that all four picks are within the first four rounds with two of those selections being in the top 10 — with the first overall and ninth overall picks.

There’s definitely an allure for a trade-back scenario — especially if a team makes a compelling offer — but it sounds like the Bears are prepared to stay put at No. 9.

“We’re going to get a ‘blue’ [the highest-rated prospect by how the team color codes its draft board] player there for sure,” coach Matt Eberflus said. “What we’ve done in free agency allows us to be flexible, to really be able to take the best player, the one we feel fits for us in that spot.”

