Bears GM Ryan Poles explains the value of Senior Bowl

The Bears are out in full force at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., where they’re meeting with and getting an up close look at some of the nation’s top prospects ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus and assistant GM Ian Cunningham are among those representing the Bears. Also, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is serving as the head coach of the American Team.

For Poles, the Senior Bowl presents an opportunity to get a closer look at the prospects outside of just their college film.

“It’s real valuable for us,” Poles said, via ChicagoBears.com. “You can’t get around the country to see everyone throughout the fall, so being able to get up close and see how they move, see how they lead, communicate, those are all big pieces of the puzzle that we’ve got to answer.

“The other thing, too, is seeing specific matchups. You get the opportunity to see someone who might have gone to a small school go against a power five school [prospect], and that’s important for our evaluation as well.”

Outside of the football of it all, Poles and his staff will get to meet with prospects off the field.

“Throughout the fall, as we gather information, there are going to be some holes in the story of certain things that we’re looking for,” Poles said. “It’s an opportunity for us to ask them about that and really kind of tie all the loose ends on what they stand for as a person as well as a football player.”

After the Senior Bowl, the pre-draft process shifts to the NFL Scouting Combine, where the nation’s top prospects will compete in different drills. The Senior Bowl presents a last chance to evaluate these prospects in their element.

“After this, we’re going to get further and further away from the game of football,” Poles said. “Seeing the football part, seeing these guys in their element and seeing them compete for a couple days here, that’s the biggest difference.”

