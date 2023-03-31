Bears GM Ryan Poles excited about the weapons around Justin Fields

It’s been difficult to get a true evaluation of Bears quarterback Justin Fields through his first two seasons given the less-than-ideal circumstances around him.

But there’s a concerted effort this offseason to build the roster up around Fields so that they can see if he truly is their franchise quarterback. It started last season with the trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool. It continued this offseason when they traded the No. 1 pick to the Panthers in exchange for wide receiver DJ Moore and draft selections.

General manager Ryan Poles couldn’t help but gush about the litany of weapons that he’s helped assemble around Fields, which should help him take the next step in his development.

‘‘It’s just another playmaker on the field,’’ Poles said of the Moore addition, via the Sun-Times. ‘‘The one thing I really like is, we have three different types of receivers. We’ve got a guy [in Claypool] who’s a big-body guy that can play inside/outside. We have Mooney, who can separate and run vertically and make plays. Then DJ is just a strong, physical guy who can separate and make plays after the catch, too. I like how everything’s set up. And then, you throw [tight end] Cole [Kmet] in the mix, too.

‘‘He has weapons.’’

While the Bears have solidified the skill position group, there are still questions about the offensive line. Fields was sacked a league-high 55 times in 15 games last season, and pass protection was a problem all season.

So far this offseason, Chicago has only signed guard Nate Davis, leaving a hole at right tackle. At this point, it feels like the Bears are gunning for an offensive tackle at the No. 9 pick in the NFL draft.

