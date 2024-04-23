Bears GM Ryan Poles doesn’t feel need to add more draft picks

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for a franchise-defining 2024 NFL draft, which kicks off Thursday night in Detroit.

The Bears have just four draft picks — fewest in the NFL — after making a few trades over the past few months, including the additions of defensive end Montez Swear, wide receiver Keenan Allen and offensive lineman Ryan Bates. But they do have two selections in the top 10, including Nos. 1 and 9 (and they’ll be using the top pick on quarterback Caleb Williams).

Naturally, the fact that Chicago has just four picks makes them a prime trade-back contender from No. 9. But, if you ask general manager Ryan Poles, he doesn’t feel the need to add more draft selections this year.

“No, I feel really good with where we’re at,” Poles told reporters Tuesday during his pre-draft press conference.

That could very well be a smokescreen enticing other teams to sweeten any potential offers that might be made as the first round develops Thursday night. But it sounds like the Bears are planning on adding two blue chip players in the top 10.

“If that happens, that’s great,” Poles said. “Whatever we need to do to accomplish what we’re trying to do.”

Depending on how the board falls — especially monitoring the quarterback position — there could be some top prospects on the board. Whether that’s a top three wide receiver falling to them or having their choice of edge rusher, the Bears are in a position to land a couple of studs in the top 10.

But it also wouldn’t be a surprise if Chicago trades back. After all, it’s still lying season.

