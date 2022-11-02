Bears GM Ryan Poles discusses team's Chase Claypool and Roquan Smith trades on deadline day
Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles discusses team's wide receiver Chase Claypool and linebacker Roquan Smith trades on deadline day.
You know he's a ne playmaker, but learn more about Nyheim Hines right here: 12 things to know about the new #Bills RB:
Justin Fields was the fastest ball carrier from all Week 8's contests.
Matt Canada will remain the Steelers offensive coordinator.
Garrett leads the NFL in fastest pass-rush get off from the snap and built upon that in a dominant performance against the Bengals
After the trade deadline came and passed without a move for Cam Akers, will he and the Rams make up soon? It sounds like that’s at least what Los Angeles would like to do. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Rams turned down multiple offers for Akers before Tuesday’s trading deadline and are [more]
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]
The NFL's frenetic 2022 trade deadline expired Tuesday afternoon with 10 deals going down on the final day – some of them executed right at the wire.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
The 2022 NFL trade deadline was wild. Which teams and players emerged as winners, and who is hoping for better luck next time?
Aaron Rodgers was hoping there would be some Packers breaking news to discuss on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday regarding the NFL trade deadline. That didn't happen.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
The Vikings could see themselves flexed into primetime
Donte Whitner believes it's clear who won the Christian McCaffrey trade.
Brandon Aiyuk explains why he landed in Kyle Shanahan's doghouse to begin the 2021 season.
Here are the five biggest deals that happened and the five biggest transactions that fell through at the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
The Chase Claypool trade gets an A from us.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
John Lynch has earned this nickname after his history of making trades for the 49ers.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a very personal reason for why he "absolutely hates" playing the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.