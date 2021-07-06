Bears GM Ryan Pace promotes six members of front office

Bears bolster scouting department from within originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have bolstered their football operations and scouting departments from within. The team announced on Tuesday that GM Ryan Pace promoted six people in the front office.

To start, LaMar Campbell was promoted to Vice President of Player Engagement. Campbell joined the Bears in 2017 as the Director of Player Engagement. Jeff King was promoted to Director of Pro Scouting. He had been working as the Assistant Director of Pro Scouting since 2019. King was initially hired by the Bears in 2016 as a pro scout.

In the college scouting department, Sam Summerville is now a national scout after acting as a Southeast area scout. Summerville won the Fritz Pollard Alliance NFC Scout of the Year Award in 2019. During that award ceremony, Pace praised Summerville’s work behind the scenes for impactful draft picks.

“As I look at our roster, it's made a transformation over the years and Sam Summerville has been a critical part of that transformation for us,” Pace said via ChicagoBears.com. “He covers one of the most important areas for us, the Southeast, so when I think about it, from Eddie Jackson to Roquan Smith to Tarik Cohen, Sam's fingerprints are all over our roster and he deserves a ton of credit. As an organization, we're very proud of Sam and I personally feel very fortunate to work with Sam.”

Midwest area scout Scott Hamel, who played a role in the team drafting David Montgomery among others, will now act as the team’s Southeast area scout. Brendan Rehor, who worked as a combine scout since 2017, has been promoted to the Bears Midwest area scout. The Bears initially hired Rehor as a scouting assistant back in 2015. Finally, Drew Raucina was promoted from scouting assistant to combine scout. The Bears have not added an additional scouting assistant to replace Raucina, yet.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Story continues

Download MyTeams Today!