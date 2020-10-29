Bears GM Ryan Pace deserves credit for not signing QB Cam Newton

The Chicago Bears struggled on offense last season, prompting a quarterback competition during the offseason. Many quarterbacks were thought of to replace Mitchell Trubisky, with the biggest name being Cam Newton. Thankfully, Ryan Pace didn’t make that mistake and sign Newton.

There were many experts who urged Pace to sign Newton. They believed he was an upgrade from Trubisky, and that this offense would be better with Newton, instead of Trubisky. It turns out, they were wrong.

#DaBears Backup QB Mitch Trubisky: 6 TDs, 3 INTs in 2.5 games.#GoPats QBs: 3 TDs, 11 INTs in 6 games. But…. Cam Newton is an upgrade from Trubisky. pic.twitter.com/P4ZejEcls1 — Ryan (@the_fed_23) October 29, 2020





Newton is in the best situation possible. He signed a one-year deal with the Patriots and was expected to make them a playoff team. This was supposed to be a steal and a replacement for Tom Brady. Right now, Brady, Foles and Trubisky are all playing better football this season.

Now, New England sits at 2-4 and he was recently benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham – who was benched in his only start for Brian Hoyer. Newton is rumored to start this week, but he still isn’t much of an upgrade from Stidham.

So, where does Newton fit in with Trubisky? They’re somewhat tied with each other this season. After Trubisky struggled early on against the Lions, fans called out Pace for not signing Newton. It was made as a joke. That joke went away, as the Patriots are now 2-4, with Newton having just 2 touchdowns to his name, with 7 interceptions.

In just 10 quarters of football this season, Trubisky threw for 6 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. His passing numbers are better than all three quarterbacks on the Patriots roster – including Newton.

So yes, Pace has made questionable moved at the quarterback position, but he deserves credit for dodging this bullet with Newton. This team certainly wouldn’t be 5-2 with Newton and we’d probably see both Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace fired at the end of the season. As long as they continue to find success and make the playoffs this season, both will return in 2021.