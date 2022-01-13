Bears GM candidate profile: Get to know Glenn Cook

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of GM candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including Cleveland Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook, who recently interviewed for Chicago’s GM vacancy.

Let’s take a look at what Cook brings to the table in our Bears GM candidate profile:

Background

Current Job : VP of Player Personnel, Cleveland Browns (2020-Present)

Age: 37

Hometown: Hollywood, FL

College: Miami

Experience

VP of Player Personnel, Cleveland Browns (2020-Present)

Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, Cleveland Browns (2016-19)

Pro scout, Green Bay Packers (2012-15)

Scouting assistant, Indianapolis Colts (2011-12)

Analysis

Cook is one of the Browns’ top talent evaluators, and it’s easy to see why the Bears wanted to bring him in for an interview. He started out on the scouting side, where he was a pro scout with the Packers (2012-15) before joining the Browns as Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, and recently transitioned to the player personnel side with Cleveland last year.

As Vice President of Player Personnel, Cook works closely with Browns GM and Executive VP of Football Operations Andrew Berry. Berry has raved about Cook’s broad skill set and his ability to evaluate talent, manage the scouting department and his people skills.

Cook has a couple of connections to the Bears, starting with being a college teammate of former Bears great Devin Hester at Miami. Cook also spent time with the Chicago Cubs after he was drafted in the 46th round in the 2009 MLB draft. Bill Polian, who is on the GM search team, hired Cook as a scouting assistant with the Colts back in 2011.

They said it...

“He is a guy who has done pro, he has done college, has a really good understanding of research, his learning contracts — I just think he has a broad skill set. He is a talented evaluator and he has got really great people skills. I think he will work well, not only managing our scouts, but also our scouting research function, which is really a hybrid area between traditional evaluation and research and strategy, and I think that is really important for the person that is going to run day-to-day personnel within the organization.”

— Browns GM Andrew Berry on Cook (via Chicago Tribune)

Bottom line

Cook has been one of the Browns’ best talent evaluators and has helped with the roster construction in Cleveland. Cook’s experience on the scouting side of things has been impressive, where he worked with organizations that have success with him on staff, including the Packers and now the Browns.

There’s also the connections between Cook and the Bears organization, including the fact that Polian, who is part of the search, gave Cook his first job as a scouting assistant. Cook’s resume features impressive scouting experience and he operates as Browns GM Andrew Berry’s right-hand man, which certainly makes him an intriguing candidate for the job.

