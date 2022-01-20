Bears GM candidate profile: Get to know Monti Ossenfort

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of GM candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, who interviewed for the job last week.

Let’s take an in-depth look at what Ossenfort brings to the table in our Bears GM candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: Director of player personnel, Tennessee Titans (2020-Present)

Age: 43

Hometown: Luverne, MN

College: Minnesota-Morris

Experience

Director of player personnel, Tennessee Titans (2020-Present)

Director of college scouting, New England Patriots (2014-19)

Assistant director of college scouting, New England Patriots (2011-13)

National scout, New England Patriots (2009-10)

Area scout, New England Patriots (2006-08)

College scout, Houston Texans (2005)

Pro and college scouting assistant, Houston Texans (2004)

Personnel assistant, New England Patriots (2003)

Pro personnel intern, Houston Texans (2001)

Analysis

While Ossenfort isn’t one of the more well-known candidates, he’s someone who’s highly regarded in league circles. Ossenfort has 20 years of NFL experience, where he’s worked with organizations like the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans.

Ossenfort has spent most of his career with the Patriots, an organization that’s a blueprint for successful NFL franchises. He started as an area and national scout from 2006-10 before being promoted to assistant director of college scouting in 2011. Ossenfort then stepped into the role of director of college scouting for the final six years of his tenure with the Patriots (2014-19). During his time in New England, the Patriots won three Super Bowls.

Story continues

Ossenfort started his career on the college scouting side of things, but his last two seasons with the Titans have been on the personnel side. Ossenfort has risen through the ranks, where he has a diverse background in scouting and personnel.

They said it...

“(They) compiled an enormous amount of information both from a football standpoint, character, medical and so forth on several thousand players, which gets whittled down to let’s call it 100 or so in the final analysis.

“It’s a very lengthy and tedious one that Monti and his staff have, I think, done a great job on. Those guys certainly deserve a lot of the credit for the success that we’ve had, the players that we’ve been able to acquire and the enormous amount of work that they’ve produced, really, on a daily basis, but it adds up over weeks, months and years at a time.”

— Bill Belichick on Ossenfort’s preparation for 2019 NFL draft (via Boston Sports Journal)

Bottom line

Throughout Ossenfort’s career, he’s been a part of successful NFL franchises — from the Patriots to the Titans now — so he knows exactly what that looks like. Ossenfort reportedly impressed the Bears during his first interview, so we’ll see how that pans out. It’s worth noting that Ossenfort previously worked with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores during their time in New England. And given the Bears are “very smitten” with Flores, it could be a match made in heaven.

[listicle id=495065]

1

1