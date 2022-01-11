Bears GM candidate profile: Get to know Ed Dodds

The Chicago Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace after seven seasons, and they’ve wasted no time exploring candidates to replace him.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips and Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian will conduct the search for Chicago’s next GM, a process which McCaskey promised would be “thorough, diligent and exhausted.”

The Bears have cast a wide net of GM candidates that they’ve extended interviews to, including Indianapolis Colts assistant GM and VP of player personnel Ed Dodds.

Let’s take an in-depth look at what Dodds brings to the table in our Bears GM candidate profile:

Background

Current Job: Assistant GM, Indianapolis Colts (2018-Present)

Age: 41

Hometown: Kingsville, TX

College: Texas A&M Kingsville

Experience

Assistant GM, Indianapolis Colts (2018-Present)

Vice President of Player Personnel, Indianapolis Colts (2017)

Senior Personnel Executive, Seattle Seahawks (2015-2016)

National Scout, Seattle Seahawks (2014)

College Scout, Seattle Seahawks (2008-2013)

Pro Personnel Scout, Seattle Seahawks (2007)

Pro Personnel Intern, Oakland Raiders (2003-2006)

Analysis

Dodds should be considered among the top GM targets this offseason given his wealth of experience and eye for talent. He’s has been hailed as one of the NFL’s best scouts and talent evaluators, which would bode well for any organization that hires him.

It’s one of the reasons why GM Chris Ballard pried him away from the Seattle Seahawks in 2017, where the Colts have reaped the benefits since. In just one year with the Colts, Dodds made the leap from VP of player personnel to assistant GM. He’s has worked alongside Ballard for the last four years, where he’s been his right-hand man as assistant GM.

Dodds spent 10 years with the Seahawks as a national scout and senior personnel executive, where he played a big part in building Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning roster. Before joining the Seahawks, he spent four years with the Raiders in their scouting department.

Interesting to note, Ballard previously interviewed for Chicago’s GM opening back in 2015, which ultimately went to Pace. Let’s hope Ballard has nothing but nice things to say about the Bears organization.

He said it...

“I just felt like everyone was jacked, we’re on this win streak, and I’m kinda like, what the (expletive) does it matter?” Dodds said, via The Athletic. “If we don’t go to a Super Bowl, so what? A couple of injuries, bomb a couple of draft picks, no one in the pipeline to replace the players you lost? You gotta be relentless. You can’t stop. I don’t.”

— Dodds to the Colts personnel department after winning a wild-card game in 2018

Bottom line

Dodds is one of the top GM candidates on the market this offseason, so it’s no wonder the Bears have shown interest. Dodds has been praised as one of the best scouts and talent evaluators in the NFL. But he’s also been Ballard’s right-hand man as his assistant GM.

The difficult thing will be prying him away from the Colts, as he’s turned down GM interviews in the past. But if Dodds is interested in joining the Bears, the belief is it would be difficult for them to say no given he continues to establish him as one of the brightest minds in the league.

